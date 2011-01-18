Teen arrested for animal torture after uploading footage on FB

A 17-year-old pupil has been arrested in Trikala for torturing pet animals and uploading the videos and photographs on the Facebook social utility, police said on Monday.

The highschool pupil faces animal cruelty charges.

The case came to the attention of the police after internet users and animal rights groups in Greece and abroad sent e-mails protesting the videos and photographs, and the police electronics crime discovered the suspect's profile and uploads on Facebook.

The police electronic crimes squad, through international collaboration, sought the assistance of the website's administrators and thus found the perpetrator's digital traces, which led to his home in Trikala.

Police stormed the hose on Sunday and seized a PC hard drive containing video footage and photographs of the pet tortures.

The relevant case file has been forwarded to the public prosecutor's office in Athens.