Gov’t considers ending civil mobilisation of merchant seamen

Maritime Affairs, Islands & Fisheries Minister Yiannis Diamantidis on Wednesday referred to merchant marine issues as well as to the issue of the ongoing civil mobilisation of merchant seamen, stressing that he is ready to propose an end to the measure if seamen and ship-owners reach an agreement.

Addressing an event hosted by the Masters and Mates Union of the Greek Merchant Marine (PEPEN), he said the civil mobilisation of merchant seamen -- ordered on Nov. 29, 2010 -- was not an easy decision.

The maritime affairs ministry on Nov. 29, 2010 announced the civil mobilisation of merchant seamen serving in the domestic coastal shipping sector. The announcement was made following a decision by the seamen’s union, PNO, to continue their strike for an eighth day, disrupting vessel traffic in all Greek ports.

PNO demanded the signing of a new collective bargaining agreement for seamen working in ferries and freighters up to 500 DWTs, as well as a guarantee for dockworkers’ jobs, amongst others.