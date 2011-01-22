Last-ever train from Pyrgos to Kalamata on Sunday

The last-ever Greek Railways Organisation (OSE) trains between the Peloponnese cities of Pyrgos and Kalamata will run this Sunday, after which the service is suspended until further notice.

According to an announcement on Friday by train operators TRAINOSE, the following Monday will see the suspension of train services 1350, 1351, 1352 and 1353 that run on the Pyrgos-Kalamata-Pyrgos line.

The decision to scrap the lines forms part of TRAINOSE's new policy for reforming OSE that calls for the suspension of lines running at a loss in order to reduce OSE's expenses.