ECHR condemns Belgium and Greece in asylum case, finds Dublin II incompatible with human rights convention

The European Court of Human Rights has condemned both Greece and Belgium in a hearing on Friday for violating the human rights of an Afghan asylum seeker and attempting to extradite him without considering his application for asylum.

The court's decision essentially judged that the provisions of the Dublin II treaty for asylum applicants - according to which they are returned to the EU member-state where they first entered the EU to have their application considered - to be contrary to the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights.

The plaintiff had travelled through Iran and Turkey to reach Europe, first entering the European Union via Greece and finally arriving in Belgium where he applied for political asylum, saying his life would be at risk if he was returned to Afghanistan.

In accordance with the provisions of the Dublin II treaty, Belgian authorities returned the applicant to Greece where he had first entered the EU. Greek authorities detained him for three days in very poor conditions in facilities adjacent to the Athens airport and then released him without examining his asylum application. He was then obliged to live on the streets without any means of supporting himself.

Fearing arrest and deportation from Greece to Afghanistan, he appealed against his extradition to the ECHR on July 2, 2009 and the court ordered Greek authorities not to deport him until his case had been finally heard in Strasbourg.

In March 2010 the court referred his case to an open hearing before the plenum in order to decide whether application of the Dublin II treaty for the readmission of asylum seekers was compatible with the Convention for Human Rights.

The plaintiff accused Belgium and Greece of seeking to deport him without examining the reasons that forced him to leave Kabul and depriving him of the right to effectively appeal against the decision to deport him. He claimed that Greece had been ready to deport him, violating his right to life and clauses forbidding cruel or degrading treatment.

The court condemned Greece for subjecting the plaintiff to cruel and degrading treatment because of the poor conditions of his detention as well as of violating his right to a fair and short trial, as well as the country's asylum system was judged inadequate.

Greece was order to pay the plaintiff 1,000 euro in moral damages and 4,725 euro in court costs.

In the same decision, Belgium was condemned for violating the plaintiff's right to life with its decision to deport him to Kabul and also his right to a fair and short trial. Belgium was required to pay the plaintiff 24,900 euro in damages and 7,350 euro in costs.