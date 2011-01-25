Samaras outlines ND policies on Aegean, Cyprus

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Antonis Samaras on Monday detailed what he called his party's "red lines" in terms of major foreign policy issues, speaking in Parliament during an off-the-agenda debate he requested.

Specifically, Samaras expressed stern opposition to any thought of "co-exploitation" in the Aegean basin, while rejecting what he called discussions on the Aegean continental shelf issue from "ground zero".

Moreover, the ND leader and early 1990s-era foreign minister called for the establishment of an "exclusive economic zone (EEZ)" in Greece's extended sea regions.

In terms of other foreign policy issues high on Athens' agenda, Samaras warned that his party would oppose any second "Annan peace plan" for Cyprus, while reminding of the previous ND government's success at the 2008 Bucharest NATO summit regarding the "name issue" with the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM).

Additionally, he again criticised PM George Papandreou for conducting "secret diplomacy", as he claimed, charging that this "creates more suspicion in the country rather than goodwill with the opposite side".

Referring directly and at length to the EEZ issue, which has generated its share of local press attention of late, he said Cyprus has already concluded such agreements with Israel, Egypt and Lebanon, whereas Greece should immediately do the same with Cyprus, followed by Egypt and Libya.

Samaras said an agreement with Cyprus would also overcome the "non-existent", as he said, issue recently arisen in the press with the Greek isle of Kastellorizo.

Along these lines, he said he will not accept the Aegean Sea's characterisation as a "semi-enclosed" or "enclosed sea", something he said would overturn provisions foreseen in the International Law of the Sea and be considered as a resignation, on Greece's part, of its rights.

In touching on the timely problem of illegal immigration, Samaras called on Papandreou to show increased zeal on the issue of migrants' repatriation via Turkey, which has signed a relevant 2001 bilateral protocol with Greece that it does not fulfill, as he said.

Furthermore, he sharply criticised the government for its agreement with the EU-ECB-IMF "troika", charging that "as a government, with the memorandum it acceded to the inspection (of Greek finances) by international organisations, something that was not done by countries with similar problems and ones that engaged in negotiations over terms, such as Ireland."

"We agree with structural reforms, but we do not dream of any sort of 'global governance' ... No country takes such outdated ideas seriously," he pointedly said.

Finally, he clarified that a souring of relations between Turkey and Israel presents a greater opportunity for closer ties with the latter, without, at the same time, deviating from the standing Greek positions regarding the Palestinian issue.