Droutsas in SEECP meeting in Montenegro

Greek Foreign Minister Dimitris Droutsas will be in Montenegro on Thursday and Friday, for a meeting of South Eastern Europe's Foreign Ministers.

Droutsas will be having talks with Montenegro's political leadership in Podgorica on Thursday, while on Friday he will be addressing the informal meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) in the city of Budva.

Montenegro currently holds the Presidency of the SEECP.