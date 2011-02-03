Prespa Lakes ecosystem a victim of red tape

The Prespa Lakes ecosystem is faced with time-consuming procedures and red tape that create major delays in the ratification of an agreement signed a year ago between Greece, Albania, fYRoM and the European Union for the protection of the region, the Society for the Protection of Prespa (SPP) announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Prespa National Park Management Body (PNPMB) remains closed due to the fact that its 12 employees have not been paid for the past 13 months, creating a notable void in the implementation of the legislation for the protection and monitoring of the park and for the operation of the information center.

“The EU has not given the ‘green light’ yet despite the fact that the issue was discussed in the European Parliament in late 2010,” a society programme coordinator told, speaking on the occasion of the World Wetlands Day.

After being ratified on EU level, the agreement will also be ratified by the national parliaments of the three countries.