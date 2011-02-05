UN chief: Hope for speedy resolution of FYROM name issue

UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon expressed hope that the FYROM name issue will be resolved speedily, in a statement in Berlin on Thursday after a meeting with the German President.

Ban said that the issue has been discussed with his personal envoy on the FYROM name issue, Matthew Nimetz, who has held talks with the countries concerned.

The UN chief expressed sincere hope that the name issue, which has been outstanding for many years and has substantial effects on bilateral relations and relations in the region, will be resolved as soon as possible, in reply to a question on the name dispute between Greece and FYROM.

Ban added that he will do his best to encourage his envoy and the sides concerned -- the governments of Greece and FYROM -- to engage in the dialogue with sincerity.

Nimetz is due to hold his next meeting with the Greek and FYROM representatives to the name talks on February 9 in New York.