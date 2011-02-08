H1N1 victims reach 34

Health services in the country are in a state of alert since 34 people have lost their lives so far from the H1N1 flu virus, while only 5.9 percent of the population have had the anti-flu vaccine this year, when in past years 10.5 percent of the population were vaccinated every year and last year 7.5 percent with the pandemic vaccine.

According to data by the Special Infections Control Centre, 15 new cases were announced on Monday, 77 patients are being treated in intensive care units, while a total of 146 people have been admitted to hospitals for treatment since the beginning of the year.