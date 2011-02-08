LA.OS on doctors' strike; PM's cancelled trip to Egypt; Der Spiegel claims

The opposition Popular Orthodox Rally (LA.OS) on Monday indirectly rejected an ongoing strike by physicians at state-run hospitals and funds, pointing out that the current crisis demands "joint response".

Referring to the premier’s cancelled trip to Egypt, the LA.OS statement mentioned that it was a mistake on behalf of the prime minister to announce his intention to visit the Mideast country.

Finally, in reference to a “Der Spiegel” report alleging that kickbacks were received in Greece for the purchase of German submarines, the statement mentioned that party leader George Karatzaferis had referred to the issue addressing Parliament on July 2, 2010.