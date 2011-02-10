'No pay' movement reps claim politically motivated prosecution

Members of the now infamous “I won’t pay” movement, which urging motorists not to pay road tolls in the greater Athens area, gave a press conference on Wednesday, terming their prosecution as being “political and ideological” in nature.

They insisted that their initiative is fair, underlining that the people who refuse to pay road tolls cannot be prosecuted because there is no crime for which they are accused. They also claimed that consortia holding national motorway concessions are faced with a legal dead end.