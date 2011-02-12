Athens Bar Association occupied by protesting lawyers

Some 200 lawyers from Athens and other areas of Greece staged a symbolic occupation of the Athens Bar Association building on Friday afternoon, to protest against draft legislation that to liberalise the legal profession.

They were also protesting against a decision of the Athens Bar to not participate in protest action against the bill decided last Sunday by the presidents of national bar associations.

The majority of the lawyers occupying the building departed later on Friday afternoon, leaving just 30 Athens-based lawyers in the building.

Earlier, presidents of bar associations throughout Greece had gathered at Syntagma Square and marched to Parliament, meeting Parliament President Philippos Petsalnikos and the MP Markos Bolaris.