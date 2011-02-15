Air China to be 'landing' in Greece as of May

The starting of flights to Greece by the Air China airline company was the main issue discussed by Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister George Nikitiadis with the company’s representatives, in Beijing.

It was discussed during the meeting that the company’s first flight will take place on May 11 and Nikitiadis welcomed this development and told the company’s representatives that he will contribute to facilitating their activation.

The deputy minister also expressed his assessment that very soon Greece’s air link with China will multiply and instead of two flights a week and via Munich it will be taking place directly and on a daily basis.