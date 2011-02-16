Greek bond market closing report

The yield spread between the 10-year Greek and German benchmark bonds widened further to 839 basis points in the Greek electronic secondary bond market on Tuesday, with the Greek bond yielding 11.68 pct and the German Bund 3.29 pct. Turnover in the market rose to 87 million euros, of which 74 million euros were sell orders and the remaining 13 million euros were buy orders. The five-year benchmark bond was the most heavily traded security with a turnover of 14 million euros.

In interbank markets, interest rates moved slightly higher. The 12-month rate was 1.72 pct, the six-month rate was 1.35 pct, the three-month 1.09 pct and the one-month rate 0.91 pct.

Foreign Exchange rates - Wednesday