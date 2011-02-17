Russian mission carries out observation flight in Greece

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A Russian mission carried out an observation flight in Greece on Wednesday with a specially prepared Antonov AN-30B aircraft, with a corresponding Greek delegation on board.
The observation flight is part of the Open Skies Treaty, whose purpose is the promotion of the climate of trust and transparency between the countries participating, securing prospects of control and balance in conventional forces and activities.