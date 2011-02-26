LA.OS calls for FinMin's replacement

Opposition Popular Orthodox Rally (LA.OS) president George Karatzaferis on Friday accused Finance Minister George Papaconstantinou of “lacking experience and knowledge of the real market”, calling on the prime minister to proceed with his replacement.

Speaking to private television in Athens, Karatzaferis stated that under the present circumstances a finance minister should have “substantive knowledge of the market and its operation”, stressing that “the decisions made so far were hasty”.

The LA.OS leader repeated that the country will be led to snap elections because the government is faced with a dead end.