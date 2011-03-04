General News: Loucas Yiorkas with "Watch My Dance' with to represent Greece at 2011 Eurovision song contest

Cyprus-born singer Loucas Yiorkas, featuring rapper Stereo Mike, will represent Greece at the 2011 Eurovision song contest in Dusseldorf, Germany in mid-May with the song "Watch My Dance".

With "Watch My Dance", a musical composition by Yiannis Christodoulopoulos and lyrics by Eleana Vrachali, Yiorkas was the winner of Wednesday night's national final in Greece for the country's entry in this year's 56th Eurovision song contest through voting by viewers and a panel of judges from among six contestants.

Yiorkas must first clear the hurdle of the first semi-final for Eurovision in Dusseldorf on May 10 to win a spot in the Eurovision final four days later.