PASOK sec't Karhimakis addresses party’s nat'l council congress

Ruling PASOK National Council secretary Mihalis Karhimakis on Friday addressed the 11th congress of the party’s National Council underlining that “through organized political action PASOK will have to create the political preconditions for a national agreement to lead the country out of the crisis.”

He underlined that the decision of the prime minister and PASOK president George Papandreou to call a meeting of the party’s National Conference is timely and necessary.

Karhimakis criticized the parties of the opposition, stressing that they lead to tension. “ND instigates anomy when the government gives a fight to salvage the country,” he said, adding that the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) “calls for disobedience” and “Radical Left Coalition (SYRIZA) sets up local rebellions”.