Six dead in fire in Chinese store in Egaleo

At least six people were killed in a fire that broke out in the first hours of Tuesday in a multi-storey Chinese clothing store in the Aghia Varvara district of Egaleo.'

The fire brigade rushed to the site, but found the building, comprising a basement, ground floor and two upper floors enveloped in flames, after being alerted of the fire at 2:16 a.m., just minutes after it broke out.

Two hours later, when firefighters managed to enter the building, they found six charred bodies, but fear the number could rise as all the storeys had not yet been inspected.

Firefighters believe the bodies belong to the migrants who worked in the store and also slept in the building, and were trapped by the flames.