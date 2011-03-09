ADEX closing report

The March contract on the FTSE 20 index was trading at -0.45 pct in the Athens Derivatives Exchange on Tuesday, with turnover rising to 46.579 million euros. Volume on the Big Cap index totaled 9,988 contracts worth 35.310 million euros, with 28,708 short positions in the market.

Volume in futures contracts on equities totaled 25,297 contracts worth 11.269 million euros with investment interest focusing on Piraeus Bank's (6,520) contracts followed by National Bank (3,318), Alpha Bank (2,907), Marfin Popular Bank (2,841), Eurobank (2,017), MIG (1,972), OTE (1,096) and PPC (982).

