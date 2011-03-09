Financial News: Greece raises 1.625 bln euros from 26-week T-bill auction

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Greece raised 1.625 billion euros on Tuesday from an auction of 26-week treasury bills, with an interest rate of 4.75 percent (up from 4.64 percent of the previous such auction).
Total offers reached 4.485 billion euros, thereby over-subscribing the issue by 3.59 times. The auction was held through primary dealers, with the settlement date being Friday, March 11, 2011, according to the Public Debt Management Organisation.