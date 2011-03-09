ENGLISH

Financial News: Greece raises 1.625 bln euros from 26-week T-bill auction

Δημοσίευση 9 Μαρτίου 2011, 11:47 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Financial News: Greece raises 1.625 bln euros from 26-week T-bill auction
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp

Greece raised 1.625 billion euros on Tuesday from an auction of 26-week treasury bills, with an interest rate of 4.75 percent (up from 4.64 percent of the previous such auction).

Greece raised 1.625 billion euros on Tuesday from an auction of 26-week treasury bills, with an interest rate of 4.75 percent (up from 4.64 percent of the previous such auction).

Total offers reached 4.485 billion euros, thereby over-subscribing the issue by 3.59 times. The auction was held through primary dealers, with the settlement date being Friday, March 11, 2011, according to the Public Debt Management Organisation.