Kim Wilde concert cancelled

A planned concert in Athens by British singer Kim Wilde on March 13 has been cancelled due to very low ticket sales, organisers announced. This would have been the first appearance by the veteran singer in Greece after her recent and very successful European tour to promote her new album "Come out and Play".

Refunds for those that have already bought tickets will begin on March 17 and continue until April 18, on the Monday before Easter. Refunds can either be obtained from Ticket House or, for those who bought tickets online via Ticket Pro, by contacting the website (www.ticketpro.gr). Those who bought tickets from Musicland/Ticket House Thessaloniki will have to get a refund from Musicland/Ticket House Thessaloniki.