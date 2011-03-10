Hunger-striking illegal migrants in Thessaloniki stop action

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Fifty hunger-striking illegal migrants in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, stopped on Wednesday evening their action, following a similar move by hunger-striking illegal migrants in Athens earlier in the day.
Their decision came after talks with the government and acceptance of the latter's proposals. A previously published offer by the government called for a six-month period of "tolerance", with the prospect of another six-month stay in the country.