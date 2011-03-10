New armed forces chief-of-staff announced

The high-ranking Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) on Wednesday announced promotions to the country's top posts in the three-branch military, with Hellenic Air Force Lt.-Gen. Ioannis Yiagos tapped as the new chief of the national defence general staff.

Additionally, Vice-Adm. Dimitrios Elefsiniotis was promoted to the post of Hellenic Navy chief-of-staff, whereas Brig. Gen. Vassilios Klokozas was promoted as Hellenic Air Force chief-of-staff.