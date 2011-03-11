ND spokesman sharply criticises gov't on several fronts

The main opposition New Democracy (ND) party on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister George Papandreou personally, accusing him of “torpedoing the (political) consensus”.

ND spokesman Yiannis Mihelakis pointed out that the premier chose to criticise ND leader Antonis Samaras a day after their meeting and while there was a consensus on what he termed the "self-evident", namely, a debt repayment extension, Eurobonds, etc.

Referring to the imminent EU summits, Mihelakis underlined the need to relax the terms of the Memorandum, pointing out that Samaras was the first to present specific debt management proposals.

Mihelakis also reminded relevant statements made by European Commissioner Olli Rehn, stressing that “there is a positive framework”.

Moreover, he stressed that Papandreou had pressured IMF head Strauss-Kahn into accepting Greece’s appeal for assistance while, at the same time, he (Papandreou) was condemning the IMF.

Called to comment on the deprecatory statements made by Strauss-Kahn regarding Greece, he stressed that this is not the first time the country is led through the mud, adding that the government has left the country defenseless other times as well.

Responding to a press question, Mihelakis rejected rumours on the likelihood of cooperation with opposition Popular Orthodox Rally (LA.O.S).

Referring to the resignation of the ministry of finance general secretary, he said that it reveals the complete dissolution and inadequacy of the government’s economic staff in the crucial sector of revenue collection.

As regards the government’s decision on the hunger-striking illegal migrants camped out at the Hypatia mansion in central Athens, he said that it was “humiliating” and that the ruling PASOK party “gave in to blackmail”.

Referring to Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu’s visit to the Thrace province, Mihelakis criticized the foreign ministry’s stance and repeated a relevant statement made by ND vice-president Dimitris Avramopoulos, who charged that the Turkish FM was “exceeding the limit and not contributing to the creation of rapprochement and a climate of cooperation”.

Mihelakis called on the foreign ministry to brief the responsible Parliamentary committee on all aspects of the Greek-Turkish relations, on the content of exploratory contacts in process and on their results.

Finally, as regards the Greek government’s refusal to condemn the Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, he said that “probably the answer lies with the fact that he (Gaddafi) is a member of the Socialist family”.