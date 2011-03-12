Soccer: Minister on latest pro football furor

Greek Culture & Tourism Minister Pavlos Geroulanos on Friday commented on the latest furor plaguing the professional football league (Super League) in the country, promising to take measures in collaboration with the Hellenic Football Association (EPO), which oversees the sport in the country.

Geroulanos, whose portfolio includes pro sports leagues and the lucrative football and lottery pools organisation (OPAP), spoke from Moscow days after one high-profile attorney and team owner accused another of manipulating the process to select referees for certain games.

The minister directly mentioned that one of the means at the disposal of the ministry is state-controlled funding towards specific clubs and football federations, "in accordance with the decision to be taken by EPO," he said.