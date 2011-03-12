Egyptian army stops brawl among Egyptians on Greek ship

A brawl that broke out among Egyptian nationals being taken from Libya to Alexandria on board the Greek ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" ended with the intervention of the Egyptian Army on Friday, which came aboard and arrested those responsible.

Diplomatic sources said the incident occurred while the ship was carrying 2,130 Egyptian nationals in Libya back to their own country. Apparently sparked off by some minor incident, the violence soon spread aboard the vessel while there were also reports of gunfire. So far, there has been no information on whether anyone was killed or injured.

The ship had been chartered to transport the Egyptians by the International Migration Organisation.