Sunday of Orthodox celebrated by Ecumenical Patriarchate

The Ecumenical Patriarchate on Sunday celebrated the Feast of Orthodoxy -- the first Sunday of the Great Lent -- at its Fanar- district seat, with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew officiating at the Divine Liturgy.

Pilgrims from Greece and around the world congregated at the Patriarchate's Aghios (St.) Georgios Cathedral, while the Greek government was represented by Alternate Education Minister Fofi Gennimata. Former minister Fani Palli-Petralia, European Ombudsman Nikiforos Diamantouros, members of the diplomatic corps and members of the visiting Serbian prime minister's entourage attended the service.