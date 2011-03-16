Over 29,000 people carried in ships from Libya

At least 29,000 people have been carried in ships from Libya to Greece and other destinations, according to information from the Operations Centre of the Greek Coast Guard Harbour Corps.

Ten Greek ships participated in the operation to remove foreign and Greek citizens, including a tanker, two from Cyprus one from China and one from Saint Vincent.

Most of them, about 16,000, were Chinese, 3,211 from Bangladesh, about 3,200 Syrians, 2,189 Filippinos, 2,128 Egyptians, 30 Greeks, etc.