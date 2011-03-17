President receives SYRIZA Parliamentary group leader

Coalition of the Radical Left (SYRIZA) Parliamentary group leader Alexis Tsipras visited President of the Republic Karolos Papoulias on Wednesday and briefed him on the results of an international conference of the European Left held in Athens last weekend.

Tsipras outlined the alternative proposals for an exit from the crisis put forward at the conference, saying that these called for a renegotiation of the debt on a European level without new Memorandums or burdens for the working classes but through a selective write-off of the debt and a demand for a low-interest loan from the European Central Bank, as well as a radical redistribution of wealth by taxing large estates, big incomes and financial transactions.

The money raised by these taxes could then be used on a development programme that would increase employment, support social insurance and fund a reorganisation of production in the country, he added.