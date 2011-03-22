Greek bond market closing report

The yield spread between the 10-year Greek and German benchmark bonds shrank to 902 basis points in the Greek electronic secondary bond market on Monday, after falling below the 900 level during the day, with the Greek bond yielding 12.25 pct and the German Bund 3.23 pct.

Turnover in the market was a slightly improved 82 million euros, of which 49 million were sell orders and the remaining 33 million euros were buy orders. The six-month Treasury bill was the most heavily traded security with a turnover of 13 million euros.

In interbank markets, interest rates were largely unchanged. The 12-month rate was 1.93 pct, the six-month rate 1.48 pct, the three-month 1.17 pct and the one-month rate 0.89 pct.