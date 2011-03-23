Opposition parties on developments in Libya

Communist Party of Greece (KKE) Secretary General Aleka Papariga, speaking in Parliament on Tuesday during a discussion on developments in Libya, said "you are absolutely dangerous both you (ruling PASOk) and (main opposition) New Democracy, as governments that are absolutely determined to act in the framework of NATO and of international law. You offered Greece. From this aspect you are dangerous. The time will come when the Greek people will pay dearly for your participation in these wars. We shall struggle so that you shall pay dearly."

Papariga pondered "why is the war taking place in Libya. Now you discovered the dictatorship of Gaddafi, of your friend. And when was it determined that Gaddafi is an antidemocrat," adding that "as far as we are concerned he was never a friend, nor did we ever have relations. But we must clarify that popular uprisings took place in Egypt and Tunisia since 2007 and 2008 and local uprisings. In Libya it did not take place."

The KKE leader further said "what the EU and the U.S. and the Greek government do not like that in Egypt, in Tunisia, in Libya despite the privatisations the state sector is still extensive" and that "you want to abolish this state capitalism for the benefit of the absolute deregulation of the market."

Speaking during the same discussion, Popular Orthodox Rally (LAOS) party leader George Karatzaferis termed Greece's participation in the armed intervention in Libya a "great mistake", stressing that there are no benefits for Greece, "but on the contrary dangers are lurking".

"The leaders of the countries with half of the world's population, China, Russia, India, Brazil are against. Why are we going with the Americans. Greek weapons have never killed an Arab. Why now. Were there bombing operations until Sunday morning by the frigate Themistoklis," Karatzaferis asked, also disputing the prime minister's allegations that the intervention in Libya respects international legality.

Lastly, Radical Left Coalition (SYRIZA) Parliamentary Group president Alexis Tsipras expressed his categorical opposition to both the military intervention in Libya, "the new alliance of the willing", as he said, and to Greece's involvement in the war.

Tsipras spoke of an "irresponsible option of the government" and termed as "hypocritical" the interest of the west in democracy in Libya, stressing that "their aim is to set foot in the region, so as to control the developments that the spontaneous popular uprisings might trigger."