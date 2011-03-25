PM on March 25 anniversary

Prime Minister George Papandreou, in a message on the anniversary of the March 25, 1821 War of Independence, expressed certainty that "just like 190 years ago, we shall stand worthy of our history again, united in difficulties and with courage before the challenges that are awaiting us."

The message stresses that "just like then, the same now, it is up to us. Just like then the same now we shall succeed so as to feel proud as Greeks once again, not only for the country that was bequeathed to us by the fighters of '21 but for the new Greece as well, that we have already started to build together."

Papandreou pointed out in his message that "above all we are celebrating the will of a people to claim the right to freedom, independence, their very own standing."