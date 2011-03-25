Karatzaferis sees snap elections in 2011

Opposition Popular Orthodox Rally (LA.O.S) president George Karatzaferis on Thursday again projected that Prime Minister George Papandreou will hold snap elections before the end of the year, while he lashed out at the government ministers, calling them “inadequate”.

Speaking to an Athens private radio, Karatzaferis said snap elections will be held in the fall because “the premier will not last much longer”, considering “the inadequacy of his government members”.

Referring to main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Antonis Samaras, he accused him of displaying “phobic syndromes”, whereas he (Karatzaferis) is open to dialogue.

As regards the support his party offered to the memorandum, Karatzaferis referred to the "greatest political act" on his part, because between the political costs and the survival of the country "I chose the second".

Referring to what he called permission given by Turkey to an Italian cable-laying to conduct work off the southeastern most Greek island of Kastellorizo, Karatzaferis called on Foreign Minister Dimitris Droutsas to resign.