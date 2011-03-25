Greek Foreign Ministry condemns force against demonstrators in Syria

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The Greek Foreign Ministry, in a statement by its spokesman Grigoris Delavekouras, condemned the exercising of force that led to the death of demonstrators in Syria and called on Damascus to respect and guarantee the citizens' rights.
The statement was made in reply to questions by reporters.