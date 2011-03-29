Stocks end moderately lower

Stocks ended lower at the Athens Stock Exchange on Monday as investors found few new incentives to open new positions in the market. The composite index fell 0.66 pct to end at 1,611.51 points, with turnover a low 95.020 million euros.

The Big Cap index fell 0.85 pct, the Mid Cap index dropped 1.33 pct and the Small Cap index ended 0.24 pct higher. Titan (3.09 pct), OTE (2.79 pct), Coca-Cola 3E (2.20 pct) and OPAP (0.84 pct) were major gainers among blue chip stocks, while PPC (5.29 pct), ATEbank (3.70 pct), National Bank (3.60 pct) and Hellenic Postbank (3.55 pct) were major losers.

The Insurance (3.17 pct), Telecoms (2.79 pct) and Food (2.18 pct) sectors scored the biggest percentage gains, while Utilities (4.38 pct), Commerce (4.67 pct) and Banks (2.11 pct) suffered losses. Broadly, decliners led advancers by 85 to 68 with another 51 issues unchanged.

AXON Holdings (18.75 pct), Edrasi (16.67 pct) and Spider (11.11 pct) were top gainers, while Creta Farm (14.98 pct), Xylemporia (14.81 pct) and Unibios (11.11 pct) were top losers.

Sector indices ended as follows: Insurance: +3.17% Industrials: -0.51% Commercial: -4.67% Construction: +1.49% Media: +1.66% Oil & Gas: -1.89% Personal & Household: -0.26% Raw Materials: -0.29% Travel & Leisure: +0.53% Technology: +1.41% Telecoms: +2.79% Banks: -2.11% Food & Beverages: +2.18% Health: +1.72% Utilities: -4.38% Chemicals: +0.39% Financial Services: -1.35%

The stocks with the highest turnover were National Bank, OPAP, DEH and OTE.