Gov't announces basic principles of 'new HS'

The basic principles of the “new Lyceum” (high school) were announced by Education Minister Anna Diamantopoulou on Wednesday, with changes including the discouragement of rote learning (memorisation) in the education process, attempting to make the ubiquitous tutorial schools obsolete and more free time for extra-curricular activities.

The changes will be introduced gradually beginning in September in the ninth grade.

Diamantopoulou stressed that the first year in high school will offer a general education background and will function as a 'bridge' between high school and junior high school.