Athenian Brewery top working environment in Greece

Athenian Brewery has been awarded the "Best Workplaces 2011" prize by the Great Place to Work Institute Hellas, which announced on Monday the top 20 companies with the best working environment in Greece.

In the category of companies with more than 250 employees, first place went to Athenian Brewery, followed by Elais-Unilever

Hellas, Tasty Foods, Hygeia hospital, Media Strom, Pharmathen, Leroy Merlin, Wurth Hellas, Vivechrom and Accenture in the top 10 spots.

In the category of companies with 50-250 employees, first place went to Xeros Hellas, followed by Kri-Kri dairy industry, Imperial Tobacco Hellas, Medtronic Hellas, Genesis Pharma,

Data Communication, 3M, Melissa Kikizas, Amgen Hellas and British American Tobacco Hellas.

The 9th annual Best Workplaces survey was conducted by the Institute in collaboration with the ALBA Graduate Business School. The purpose of the survey is to highlight and reward companies with the best working environment in Greece which, despite the economic crisis today, have invested substantially in the human factor.

The awards ceremony will take place on April 11.