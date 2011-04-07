Stocks recover strongly

Stocks recovered strongly at the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday, ending a seven-day decline, which pushed the composite index of the market 8.18 pct down. The index ended 2.63 pct higher to end above the 1,500 level at 1,528.67 points. Turnover was a low 115.374 million euros.

The Big Cap index jumped 3.08 pct, the Mid Cap index ended 1.38 pct higher and the Small Cap index rose 0.71 pct. Piraeus Bank (7.03 pct), Alpha Bank (5.50 pct), Hellenic Postbank (5.40 pct), OTE (5.19 pct) and Ellaktor (4.76 pct) were top gainers among blue chip stocks, while ATEbank (8.96 pct) and Motor Oil (1.45 pct) were top losers.

The Telecoms (5.19 pct) and Banks (3.71 pct) sectors scored the biggest percentage gains of the day, while Health (4.25 pct) and Media (4.70 pct) suffered losses. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 96 to 61 with another 50 issues unchanged. Reds (15.25 pct), CPI (11.11 pct) and Sato (10 pct) were top gainers, while Technical Publications (19.35 pct), Alapis (19.05 pct) and Euromedica (17.70 pct) were top losers.

Sector indices ended as follows: Insurance: +3.39% Industrials: +1.17% Commercial: -0.59% Construction: +3.59% Media: -4.70% Oil & Gas: -0.26% Personal & Household: +0.29% Raw Materials: +2.26% Travel & Leisure: +2.14% Technology: +1.63% Telecoms: +5.19% Banks: +3.71% Food & Beverages: +1.72% Health: -4.25% Utilities: +2.34% Chemicals: +0.61% Financial Services: +2.03%

The stocks with the highest turnover were National Bank, OPAP, OTE and Alpha Bank.