Business briefs...

- Foreign investors lowered their equity holdings in the Greek market’s capitalisation in March to 50.24 pct, down from 51.2 pct in February, and almost unchanged from March 2010 levels (50.30 pct), official figures showed on Wednesday. Local investors, on the other hand, raised their equity participation to 48.5 pct in March from 47.5 pct in February.

- Public Power Corp. (PPC) president and managing director Arthuros Zervos on Wednesday announced varying power rates during the day, with higher charges at peak hours and lower rates when demand is reduced.

- Capital outflows from Greek banks continued in February, as Greek households and enterprises withdrew a total of 2.4 billion euros from commercial banks in the month, the Bank of Greece announced on Wednesday.

The central bank, in a report, said saving deposits in Greek banks fell to 201.2 billion euros in February, down from 208.9 billion in early January.

- Babis Vovos SA on Wednesday announced board decision for a share capital increase plan worth 20 million euros. The capital boosting plan will be discussed during a regular general shareholders' meeting schedule for June 3, 2011.