Government spokesman on ANA-MPA

Deputy Interior Minister and government spokesman George Petalotis, speaking in Parliament on Monday and replying to a question by main opposition New Democracy party deputy Simos Kedikoglou, said that the ANA-MPA will be turned into a modern national agency that respects the money of the Greek people.

He announced that an order has been given for a check to begin immediately by the Public Administration Inspectors Corps on the "big party that was taking place in the past years" at the ANA-MPA.

"We received an Agency with a 1.5 million euros deficit for 2010 and debts to social security funds amounting to 1.8 million euros," he said.