Freighter loaded with contraband cigarettes intercepted

A Ukraine-flagged freighter loaded with contraband cigarettes was seized in sea region south of the island of Kasos, the coast guard announced on Wednesday.

Eight crewmembers aboard are expected to be brought before a relevant prosecutor on Crete, while the counting of the contraband cigarettes is underway.

The ship, identified as the "Snezhura", is reportedly related to a smuggling case last week in Argolida prefecture.

The vessel's skipper initially refused to obey an order to be boarded, instead heading for international waters. The vessel had sailed from a port in Turkey with Montenegro as its alleged destination.