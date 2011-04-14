Two police officers arrested for migrant trafficking

Police authorities on Wednesday announced the arrest of two police officers on charges of assisting the entry of illegal migrants into Greece at the Krystallopigi border crossing in Florina, northern Greece.

The two police officers, aged 21 and 20 years old, are stationed with a police department in Attica and were immediately suspended from duty following their arrest.

They are accused on picking up an illegal migrant at the Greek-Albanian border and taking him to Athens in a private car for the sum of 450 euro.

The service revolvers, cell phones and car of the two officers were confiscated and they will be led before a Kastoria public prosecutor on Wednesday.