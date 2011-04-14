Greek bond market closing report

The yield spread between the 10-year Greek and German benchmark bonds eased slightly to 939 basis points in the Greek electronic secondary bond market on Wednesday, from 944 bps on Tuesday, with the Greek bond yielding 12.84 pct and the German Bund 3.45 pct. However, the Greek bond yield reached a record-high of 12.93 pct during the day.

Turnover in the market was an improved 75 million euros, of which 60 million were sell orders and the remaining 15 million euros were buy orders. The five-year bond was the most heavily traded security with a turnover of 14 million euros.

In interbank markets, interest rates were largely unchanged. The 12-month rate was 2.09 pct, the six-month rate was 1.62 pct, the three-month rate was 1.32 pct and the one-month rate 1.14 pct.