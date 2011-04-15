ADEX closing report

The June contract on the FTSE 20 index was trading at a discount of 1.17 pct in the Athens Derivatives Exchange on Thursday, with turnover remaining a low 39.046 million euros. Volume on the Big Cap index totaled 9,661 contracts worth 32.776 million euros, with 28,214 short positions in the market.

Volume in futures contracts on equities totaled 12,438 contracts worth 6.270 million euros, with investment interest focusing on National Bank’s contracts (4,261), followed by Eurobank (769), OTE (700), Piraeus Bank (1,909), Alpha Bank (1,399), Marfin Popular Bank (474), PPC (452), OPAP (458), Cyprus Bank (374) and ATEbank (306).

