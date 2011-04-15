Deputy FM to meet Euro Federation of Young Entrepreneurs

Deputy Foreign Minister Spyros Kouvelis, in the framework of support for extended entrepreneurship, will participate on Friday in a three-day conference organised by the European Federation of Young Entrepreneurs, on the subject of "The Global Crisis as an Apportunity for Europe-Regaining Competitiveness Through Mass Entrepreneurship."

Earlier, Kouvelis will receive the federation's directorate. The first day of the conference is devoted to the access of young entrepreneurs to "start up capital", the second to access to markets and the third to additional training.