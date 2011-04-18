Comments by opposition leaders Karatzaferis, Tsipras

Opposition Popular Orthodox Rally (LA.O.S) leader George Karatzaferis on Saturday again called for the holding of snap elections and what he called political "partnerships", "because only this will allow for a solution amid a very difficult period," as he said in statements from the Ionian island of Corfu.

During his visit to the island, he met with Ionian Regional Governor Spyridonas Spyrou.

On the other side of the political spectrum, Radical Left Coalition (SYRIZA) Parliamentary leader Alexis Tsipras continued his harsh critique of the government, in a published interview set to be released in an Athens daily on Sunday.

Tsipras noted, characteristically, that the figures of the (EC-ECB-IMF) Memorandum "don't add up ... the memorandum has collapsed; the government should, finally, set its boundaries."