ADEX closing report

The June contract on the FTSE 20 index was trading at a discount of 0.86 pct in the Athens Derivatives Exchange on Monday, with turnover remaining a low 34.643 million euros.

Volume on the Big Cap index totaled 8,406 contracts worth 27.380 million euros, with 28,211 short positions in the market.

Volume in futures contracts on equities totaled 18,143 contracts worth 7.262 million euros, with investment interest focusing on National Bank’s contracts (5,538), followed by Eurobank (815), MIG (419), OTE (720), Piraeus Bank (3,307), Alpha Bank (2,815), Marfin Popular Bank (761), Mytilineos (435), Cyprus Bank (657), Hellenic Postbank (826) and ATEbank (535).

Foreign Exchange rates - Tuesday

Reference buying rates per euro released

by the European Central Bank:

U.S. dollar

1.438

Pound sterling

0.884

Danish kroner

7.518

Swedish kroner

9.006

Japanese yen

119.2

Swiss franc

1.292

Norwegian kroner

7.850

Canadian dollar

1.388

Australian dollar

1.368