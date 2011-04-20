Financial News: Greece raises 1.625 bln euros from 3-month T-bill auction

Greece on Tuesday successfully auctioned a three-month Treasury bills issue raising 1.625 billion euros from the market at a slightly higher cost.

The Public Debt Management Organization, in an announcement, said bids submitted totaled 4.316 billion euros, or 3.45 times more than the asked sum of 1.25 billion euros, while the interest rate was set at 4.10 pct, slightly up from 3.85 pct in the previous auction of six-month Treasury bills on April 12.