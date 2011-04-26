ENGLISH

Two killed in Rhodes in Easter fireworks accident

Δημοσίευση 26 Απριλίου 2011, 10:07 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Two people were killed in the region of Mandriko on the island of Rhodes on Saturday evening, when an improvised explosive mechanism they were preparing to detonate at midnight, to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ, accidentally exploded. They were a 39-year-old farmer and a 30-year-old heavy duty machinery worker.
Two people were killed in the region of Mandriko on the island of Rhodes on Saturday evening, when an improvised explosive mechanism they were preparing to detonate at midnight, to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ, accidentally exploded. They were a 39-year-old farmer and a 30-year-old heavy duty machinery worker.