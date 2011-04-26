Two killed in Rhodes in Easter fireworks accident

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Two people were killed in the region of Mandriko on the island of Rhodes on Saturday evening, when an improvised explosive mechanism they were preparing to detonate at midnight, to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ, accidentally exploded.
Two people were killed in the region of Mandriko on the island of Rhodes on Saturday evening, when an improvised explosive mechanism they were preparing to detonate at midnight, to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ, accidentally exploded. They were a 39-year-old farmer and a 30-year-old heavy duty machinery worker.